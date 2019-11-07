Dezmond Xavier discusses the importance of Impact Wrestling's ODB Appreciation events (Exclusive)

We caught up with Dezmond Xavier!

Just days ago, we caught up with ODB ahead of this week's ODB Appreciation in New York - a two-night event where IMPACT Wrestling will celebrate one of the stars who helped build the company.

ODB Appreciation will run in New York City today and Friday at the Melrose Ballroom, with all proceeds going towards ODB's Meat & Greet Food Truck, which tragically made the headlines in September when news broke of a fire decommissioning the truck.

A four-time TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion, ODB is truly one of the innovators of IMPACT Wrestling.

.@TheODBBAM spoke to @SKProWrestling ahead of ODB Appreciation in New York this Thursday and Friday! https://t.co/0WSvT8C7wG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2019

I recently had the opportunity to chat with current Impact star Dezmond Xavier, who's joining me as a guest on an upcoming episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, and, of course I had to ask about ODB Appreciation.

We recently spoke with ODB ahead of 'ODB Appreciation' this weekend in New York. What are your thoughts on ODB, the event itself, and why it's important to you and the IMPACT roster?

It just shows that, at the heart of IMPACT Wrestling, we really care about the people that have helped keep this company what it actually is, and helped push it along to where it's going.

ODB is someone who put in a lot of work with IMPACT when a lot of people were kind of saying it was down and out, but she stuck it out and gave her all during that time.

She lost her food truck in an event that was completely out of her control, and it's nice for Impact to be willing to extend their generous arms and help ODB in this time of need - it will also be really good to see her again, so I'm really looking forward to it.

Stay tuned for our full interview with Dezmond Xavier, where we chat about the current IMPACT roster, Sami Callihan, Mahabali Shera, dream opponents and so much more.

UK viewers can catch Impact Wrestling on Fight Network UK every Wednesday via Sky channel 192 and Freesat 161.

