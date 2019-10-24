Impact Wrestling News: New UK television deal and time slot announced

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 72 // 24 Oct 2019, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling is moving to Wednesday nights in the UK!

Impact Wrestling have today announced a major change to their weekly show for viewers in the UK via their Impact UK & Ireland Twitter account.

The promotion confirmed a new weekly slot on Wednesday evenings at 9 pm UK time, starting October 30th, on Fight Network UK!

This showing is in addition to their 5STAR deal, and the show will still air on Friday Nights following the Wednesday premiere, with a repeat on Fight Network UK on Sunday nights at 9 pm.

Fight Network UK takes over Showcase TV every night at 9 pm.

BREAKING: We are thrilled to announce that IMPACT Wrestling is to Premiere on Fight Network UK on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m starting October 30th.



See our UK Facebook page for full details and Follow @FightNetUK for ongoing updates and exclusive content!#IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/NRq2kxjQdQ — IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTUK) October 24, 2019

"How and where can I watch Impact?"

Further details regarding the deal were announced via Facebook:

BREAKING: We are thrilled to announce that IMPACT Wrestling is to Premiere on Fight Network UK on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m starting October 30th!

In addition to the broadcast premiere Wednesdays on Fight Network UK, which takes over Showcase TV every night at 9:00 p.m., IMPACT! will continue to air across the U.K. on 5STAR on Friday nights and will continue to repeat on Fight Network UK on Sunday nights at 9pm.

This incredible announcement now sees four ways to watch the show, with a television premiere on Fight Network UK being available via Sky channel 192 and Freesat 161 on Wednesdays, the Freeview premiere via 5STAR on all platforms, or on Impact Plus or My5 on demand shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Tessa Blanchard is one of the stars you can catch on Impact's weekly show

An explosive premiere

The premiere on October 30th is not to be missed!

Impact Wrestling have announced that there will be somewhat of a Bound For Glory rematch, with a World Title Cage Match seeing Brian Cage defend the championship against a man who joined us recently on Dropkick DiSKussions in Sami Callihan.

There will be further fallout from Bound For Glory with Ken Shamrock addressing his future with the company, and Rob Van Dam explaining why he turned on Rhino.

Newly crowned X-Division Champion Ace Austin also faces off against BFG Gauntlet winner Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight, while Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie will be in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match with Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne, taking on the team of Rosemary, Jordynne Grace and Alexia Nicole.

One half of Tag Team Champions The North, Josh Alexander, will also be in action against the legendary Naomichi Marufuji.

Sami Callihan will take on Cage inside a Steel Cage in an explosive World Championship main event!

UK viewers can catch Impact Wrestling on Fight Network UK - premiering Wednesday 30th October - via Sky channel 192 and Freesat 161.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!