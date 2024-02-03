Did 28-year-old SmackDown star put CM Punk on notice? Analyzing the subtle dig

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, SmackDown star Logan Paul was able to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. If the referee hadn't caught Owens using brass knuckles to beat Paul, the champion could have lost his title to The Prizefighter.

However, that did not happen, and The Maverick looked happy about it on the latest edition of SmackDown. Logan Paul opened the Friday night show and cut a promo for the crowd. However, during this promo, he took a shot at the recent injuries suffered by CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

While mentioning that he is the toughest guy on the roster, Paul made fun of Rollins' and Punks' injuries. The YouTuber's statement against the RAW Superstars could be part of a bigger plan he has. Previously, the 28-year-old has faced Seth Rollins and even had a WrestleMania match against him.

However, after his promo on SmackDown, Logan Paul might have set up a feud between himself and CM Punk in the future. Given how young the former is in his career, sharing the ring with a veteran like Punk could work wonders for Paul.

Logan Paul recently said he can be as big as a massive SmackDown star

When Logan Paul made his in-ring debut in 2022, many did not know what to expect from him. After all, it was the first time Paul had involved himself with professional wrestling. However, the 28-year-old showed great dedication, and each time he stepped into the ring, he seemed like a natural.

This is one major reason why WWE must have awarded him with the United States Championship. During a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul mentioned that he could be the next Roman Reigns. He also discussed his match against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Maverick said:

"I had a taxing day yesterday. Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things. I called him the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE.’ Called him a 40-year-old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him, and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE. That’s the Royal Rumble, and that’s all it takes. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain, but I bled."

Since Logan Paul has become a regular feature in WWE, many fans believe that if he continues to perform the way he has been, he could achieve many accolades in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see the feud Paul is involved in on SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 40.

