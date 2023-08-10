Did 33-year-old star hint at The Judgment Day's next feud? Analyzing comments post WWE RAW

On a recent edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day faced a setback in six-man tag team action where Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes secured the victory. Despite the victory, however, Nakamura seemingly turned heel and attacked Seth Rollins.

Looking ahead to potential rivalries involving the villainous faction, a hint emerged during a segment on RAW Talk. Ludwig Kaiser made an appearance and discussed his triumph over Otis. However, Kaiser's closing words indicate a possible future feud against The Judgment Day.

"It's gonna be clear to the entire WWE Universe that Imperium is going to run Monday Night RAW," said Kaiser. (1:06 - 1:16)

Check out the clip below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



I'm delighted to see him receiving more TV time.



This is a GREAT promo.



#WWERAW



@wwe_kaiser This man has evolved into one of the most underrated stars in the entire company.I'm delighted to see him receiving more TV time.This is a GREAT promo.@wwe_kaiser pic.twitter.com/bXrxqKBARe

Strikingly, Kaiser's proclamation bears resemblance to Judgment Day's own catchphrase used in recent promos, asserting that "The Judgment Day is running Monday Night RAW." Kaiser's statement appears to stand in stark contrast to the beliefs of The Judgment Day.

An impending feud between Imperium and The Judgment Day holds promise, given the strong standing of both factions within the company. Moreover, Gunther had previously mentioned the potential addition of Liv Morgan or Charlotte Flair as new members of his faction. This will mainly deal with the challenges posed by Rhea Ripley if a feud with them arises in the near future.

The Judgment Day's potential newest addition teased on RAW

Initially, Sami Zayn was scheduled to participate in the main event of the recent episode of the red brand alongside Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, Zayn's involvement took an unexpected turn when he was ambushed backstage by none other than JD McDonagh.

This surprise assault on Zayn strongly suggests McDonagh's alignment with the villainous faction, and JD was even spotted having a conversation with Judgment Day after that.

This incident has sparked speculation that it could pave the way for a singles feud involving Sami Zayn. With Kevin Owens sidelined due to injury, Zayn is unable to defend the Undisputed Tag Team titles. A potential rivalry between Zayn and McDonagh might eventually lead to the emerging star's affiliation with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Notably, this isn't the first time such a hint has been dropped by the company. On a prior episode of RAW, JD was seen having a conversation backstage with Finn Balor. Fans have also speculated that a member of Judgment Day could be kicked out, thereby creating an opening for JD to join the faction as a replacement.

The individuals speculated to be potentially at risk of being removed from the faction are Finn Balor or Damian Priest, given the evident tension between them.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Judgment Day and whether JD McDonagh will join the faction after multiple teases.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here