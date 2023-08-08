WWE star confirms heel turn and attacks Seth Rollins, possibly hinting at next World title challenger

There's no rest for the wicked on WWE RAW, or in this case, for Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion might have won in the main event, but that does not mean he got to walk out of the show happy. Instead, he suffered an attack at the hands of his partner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

For the last few weeks, Nakamura has been showing off a distinctively heelish side. Not only did he attack Tommaso Ciampa after having his match lost due to a DQ, but he has also spoken up about being frustrated with the way things were going on RAW.

This week, he defeated Bronson Reed and then went on to say that he was ready to show off a new side.

In the main event, after Sami Zayn was ruled out of the match thanks to an assault, Nakamura took part. Together with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Nakamura was even able to defeat The Judgment Day.

However, the celebrations would not be too happy. After the match, when it looked like RAW was going off the air, Nakamura attacked Rollins and took him out with a kick. He then left the ring, with Cody and Zayn unsure about what just happened.

At this time, it's clear Nakamura sent a message to Seth Rollins, but it remains to be seen if it leads to a feud between the two for the world title.

