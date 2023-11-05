Did 33-year old steal Bianca Belair's spot on SmackDown? Exploring major diversion

Since SummerSlam 2023, Bianca Belair has had a disappointing run in WWE. While Belair lost the WWE Women's Championship at the premium live event, she later went off programming. Even after returning last month, she failed to win her title back at Crown Jewel. However, during her absence, there were many speculations concerning The EST.

One such plan included Bianca Belair joining Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. As per many, this move made sense since her husband, Montez Ford, is a part of the faction too. But, given a recent development on SmackDown, it seems a 33-year-old star has stolen Belair's potential place in the faction.

The star in question is B-Fab. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the former NXT star was seen backstage with Lashley and The Street Profits. During their interaction, the female superstar mentioned she wished to speak privately to Lashley. This is where the segment ended.

While the talks between B-Fab and Bobby Lashley were not revealed, many believe it was due to the former joining the heel faction on SmackDown. Even though nothing is official yet, it will be interesting to see if B-Fab joins Lashley and his team.

Bianca Belair will have her new show debut on Hulu

In 2024, Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, will join the prestigious list of wrestlers who have had the privilege of having a reality show. It was recently announced that Belair and Ford's show titled "Love & WWE" will release its first episode on Hulu on February 2, 2024.

Among the many different aspects, Love & WWE will focus on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's journey in wrestling, relationships with friends and family, and much more. A statement on WWE's website better explained what to expect from the show. It stated:

"The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family, and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible."

Belair and Ford have been married since 2018. Currently, the duo are on the same brand. It will be interesting to see if WWE books a segment between them at some point in the future.

Given how WWE likes having couples work with each other, there is a possibility of this happening.

