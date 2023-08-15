34-year-old WWE star must finally turn heel and join Bobby Lashley's faction, according to the wrestling world on Twitter 

The WWE Universe has boldly speculated who should be the next addition to Bobby Lashley's new faction alongside The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford). The name in question is Bianca Belair.

A few weeks ago, The All Mighty seemingly started a new stable when he joined forces with the former tag team champions. Under Lashley's tutelage, The Street Profits turned heel and attacked The O.C. and The Brawling Brutes on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the former WWE Champion claimed that SmackDown needed "new blood," teasing more young members joining the faction. Bobby Lashley was previously a part of the Hurt Business stable alongside Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP before they split up in 2022.

Since the 47-year-old veteran is potentially looking to recruit new stars in his faction, Wrestling Twitter debated which WWE Superstar should ally with Lashley. A majority of fans want Bianca Belair to join the SmackDown faction.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A fan predicted that The EST should join the group because she has been teasing a heel turn for months. At SummerSlam 2023, Belair won the WWE Women's Championship but immediately lost the title as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Hence, some believe The EST could turn heel soon.

Another fan said the 34-year-old WWE star should turn heel and join Bobby Lashley to reform The Hurt Business with its original members.

A user mentioned The EST should join her husband, Montez Ford, in The All Mighty's stable, enabling her to dominate the women's division.

Some WWE fans predicted that Carmelo Hayes and Belair could be among the newest additions to Bobby Lashley's stable.

Dutch Mantell comments on Bobby Lashley's alliance with The Street Profits

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on The All Mighty taking Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins under his wing.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell noted that the trio had a good start on the blue brand and was excited to see their future creative direction.

"Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are interesting at this point, and let’s see how they [WWE] handle them. They got a good start, so let’s see how they handle that."

Xero News reported that the SmackDown stable is set to add a new member on an upcoming episode of the Friday night show. It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will join Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins.

