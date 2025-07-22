Did 36-year-old WWE star subtly replace Seth Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank?

Seth Rollins has been away from WWE since suffering an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. His absence has cast a shadow of doubt over the future of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, which he possesses. However, this week on RAW, The Visionary's stablemate, Bronson Reed, was seen carrying the coveted briefcase, leading to several speculations.A lot of fans have been wondering if the 36-year-old has quietly replaced Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank. However, that is not the case. The former Shield member is still the rightful owner of the coveted briefcase.Despite his absence from RAW in recent weeks, the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase has remained a central element in Seth Rollins' faction. The members of the group have been seen carrying it along with them every week. Normally, Paul Heyman holds custody of the briefcase, but it was seen resting in Bronson Reed's arms on the latest episode of RAW.The reason behind The Aus-zilla carrying it is that Heyman was the central figure in the segment that took place on RAW this week. The 59-year-old was leading the pack, as he was involved in a back-and-forth interaction with Roman Reigns on the show. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed acted like a henchman for Seth Rollins' faction while Paul Heyman took center stage.Did Bron Breakker take Seth Rollins' spot in the faction?Ever since Seth Rollins has been sidelined, there has been a void in the group. Although Paul Heyman has been playing a key role in guiding the faction, the absence of a leader is still being felt. Interestingly, Bron Breakker has since been moving the wagons of the stable.While Breakker hasn't officially taken Rollins' spot, he has been trying to guide the group in the right direction in the latter's absence. The 27-year-old has emerged as a central figure of the faction in recent weeks, with Bronson Reed supporting him.Bron Breakker has been working as if Seth Rollins has entrusted him with the leadership of the group in his absence. Last night, he interacted with Roman Reigns without flinching, showcasing his sheer determination and potential to lead the group. However, The Visionary will likely take over the reins of the stable upon his return.Well, it will be interesting to see how things shape up in Rollins' absence. Currently, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are involved in a heated feud with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. This may lead to a tag team match at SummerSlam.