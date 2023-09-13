Did 37-year-old star reference Roman Reigns on WWE RAW? Exploring potential hint to future match

Roman Reigns is currently on a WWE hiatus while still holding the Undisputed Universal Championship. Despite The Tribal Chief being assigned to SmackDown, Seth Rollins seemingly made a reference to Reigns on the recent edition of WWE RAW.

On the recent episode of the red brand, the rivalry between Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura heated up. Rollins cut an intense promo that was interrupted by Nakamura through the Jumbotron. During his promo, Rollins made a statement that bore a resemblance to something Roman Reigns used to say during his babyface character.

Rollins talked about the evolution of his characters, from being part of the Authority to becoming a Messiah and now The Visionary. However, he then mentioned that "he is not the good guy, he is not the bad guy, he is Seth Freaking! Rollins."

A similar statement was used by Roman Reigns back in 2016. On the RAW after WrestleMania 32, Reigns declared that he was now not a "bad guy" nor a "good guy," but "The Guy." While it's a somewhat generic statement, it could be seen as a potential reference to Reigns due to the history between both champions.

When was the last time Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins wrestled against each other

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last faced off against each other at Royal Rumble 2022 in a Universal Championship match. Their encounter lasted around 14 minutes and ended with The Visionary winning via disqualification, as Reigns used a steel chair to attack him.

Since then, no rematch has taken place between these two in the company. Moreover, Seth Rollins has also mentioned in various interviews that Roman Reigns may have beaten everyone during his current title reign, but Rollins is still the one exception.

He has also poked fun at Reigns' part-time status and suggested that the reason behind the need for the World Heavyweight Title is due to his infrequent appearances from Reigns as the Undisputed Champion.

Fans are eager for a rematch between these two, as their previous encounters have provided compelling storylines and thrilling matches. However, with both superstars holding championships on their respective brands, a rematch doesn't seem likely to happen soon.

If the company decides to go with a Champion vs. Champion theme, Survivor Series this year could be the ideal location for their clash, provided both are still champions at that time.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious whenever Rollins and Reigns clash again.

