Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania 39 status is still unclear. Although the Show of Shows is only a few days away, the RAW Superstar remained positive about his inclusion on the card.

The All Mighty was feuding with Bray Wyatt when the latter disappeared from programming after reported health reasons, causing a halt to their rivalry and a possible WrestleMania match. Although it looks like The Eater of Worlds is off the card, the same can't be said for his rival.

While in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Bobby Lashley potentially spoiled his WrestleMania 39 plans after stating that WWE was still looking for an opponent.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out what I’m gonna do, being The ‘All Mighty’ former WWE Champion and everything like that. It’s still in search of finding that big matchup. But that’s what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania. They want to have that big iconic match.”

From what it looks like, The All Mighty might just be issuing an open challenge at the event or a match was already worked on behind closed doors. At the moment, 13 matches have already been confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and none of them include Lashley's name.

Bobby Lashley talks about Bray Wyatt's situation before their potential WWE WrestleMania 39 match

The Eater of World's absence has been noted by multiple fans and professionals, and this was followed by numerous reports surrounding the topic. As per Lashley, he might be the reason for his rival's sudden absence.

In the same interview, Lashley stated that he did not know what was going on with Bray Wyatt's situation. However, the former WWE Champion stated that he provoked fear, which may be why Bray backed out.

“I have no idea [what the situation is with Bray Wyatt]. I have no idea. All I know is that I think I provoke fear in a lot of people. You can go out there with me and you can have a match, and we can have a great match, but at the end of the day, The All-Mighty always comes through."

It remains to be seen if Bobby Lashley will indeed be one of the superstars performing for the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event and who will he share the ring with.

