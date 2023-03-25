"Doesn't exactly look sick," "At this point they can release him" - Fans divided as Bray Wyatt gets spotted amidst mysterious WWE absence

We're just a week away from WrestleMania, and there continues to be uncertainty about Bray Wyatt's WWE status. The Eater of Worlds was recently spotted with a fan, and naturally enough, wrestling Twitter had a lot to say about the rare public sighting of the superstar.

As we'd reported earlier, Bray Wyatt was pulled from WWE TV due to an undisclosed illness. The fan who bumped into Wyatt outside Tampa claimed that he didn't ask the superstar about WrestleMania or any injuries.

While several members of the WWE Universe were glad to catch a glimpse of Wyatt amidst speculation about his future, some didn't exactly have the most positive reactions online, as you can view below:

yetere costante @yeterecostante @WrestlingNewsCo I mean at this point they can release him if he is not wrestling at Wrestlemania @WrestlingNewsCo I mean at this point they can release him if he is not wrestling at Wrestlemania https://t.co/YDLV7Gtt6c

Cruising with Kayfabe Podcast @Cwkpodcast @WrestlingNewsCo Got the bag for months long build up to a debut and wrestled last than 5 matches I’d be happy too. Barely work and get paid @WrestlingNewsCo Got the bag for months long build up to a debut and wrestled last than 5 matches I’d be happy too. Barely work and get paid

Black Moses @CinqHeracles @WrestlingNewsCo Good. Release him and he can be even happier making B Hollywood horror films. That’s his real calling and it’s not a knock. @WrestlingNewsCo Good. Release him and he can be even happier making B Hollywood horror films. That’s his real calling and it’s not a knock.

robert kostman @Bobbysworld74 @WrestlingNewsCo OK I don’t get it Bray Wyatt looks healthy in that picture so then what is the deal that he can’t work wrestlemania is it because of creative differences there has to be an explanation as to why he can’t work wrestlemania @WrestlingNewsCo OK I don’t get it Bray Wyatt looks healthy in that picture so then what is the deal that he can’t work wrestlemania is it because of creative differences there has to be an explanation as to why he can’t work wrestlemania

Brad Penstone @SixtySevenWest @WrestlingNewsCo Dude finessed a massive payday from a corporation to do next to no work. Why wouldn't he be happy? @WrestlingNewsCo Dude finessed a massive payday from a corporation to do next to no work. Why wouldn't he be happy?

WWE Confidential @WWEConfidential @WrestlingNewsCo Well yeah he doesn't have to deal with Vince's creative for WrestleMania anymore. @WrestlingNewsCo Well yeah he doesn't have to deal with Vince's creative for WrestleMania anymore.

Keeping all the rumors aside, several fans were happy to see Wyatt smiling and in good spirits during his recent spotting, with many hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later:

Maji @thekidmaj13 @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 Both y’all look great. Glad to always see that man smile regardless of all he’s going through. @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 Both y’all look great. Glad to always see that man smile regardless of all he’s going through.

Drago @Notorious401 @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 Thanks for sharing! I'm glad he looks to be in good spirits there. @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 Thanks for sharing! I'm glad he looks to be in good spirits there.

Alexander33 @Alexander338732 @WrestlingNewsCo The man hasn’t gained a pound! Or lost one jk but glad he’s doing fine rn @WrestlingNewsCo The man hasn’t gained a pound! Or lost one jk but glad he’s doing fine rn

Kath @kath_fame @WrestlingNewsCo While nothing makes me happy to know that Wyatt is doing great, let's not forget that a smile can hide a lot of things. @WrestlingNewsCo While nothing makes me happy to know that Wyatt is doing great, let's not forget that a smile can hide a lot of things.

Everett Crede @SelfSupremacy @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 I love how he takes his time to take pictures, he don’t have to do that so thats pretty awesome! @jrjuarbe1030 @Windham6 I love how he takes his time to take pictures, he don’t have to do that so thats pretty awesome!

Is Bray Wyatt's reported illness a cover-up to conceal the real reason behind his absence?

As expected, conspiracy theories are running wild in the pro wrestling world regarding Bray Wyatt's unexplained disappearance from WWE programming.

The former Universal Champion was initially on course for a first-time-ever match against Bobby Lashley, who has now seemingly received a new creative direction.

While WWE might want us to believe there is a health-related reason for Bray's absence during WrestleMania season, Dutch Mantell feels something else is at play regarding the 35-year-old being taken off TV.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, the former WWE manager stated that Wyatt's return had been a failure and the company might have removed him from the WrestleMania festivities as they might want to overhaul his gimmick.

"I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that's a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I've said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn't work," admitted Dutch Mantell. "It didn't work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way." [From 1:08:20 to 1:09:30]

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's current predicament in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes