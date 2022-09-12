Braun Strowman is The Monster of Monsters in WWE. Over the last few years, fans have seen him pull off incredible feats of strength both inside and outside the ring.

Back in 2017, he even managed to flip an ambulance during a memorable night when he continuously targeted Roman Reigns. If you're wondering if it was real, we've got you covered.

Did Braun Strowman really flip an ambulance?

The answer is no. Yes, the scene took place on live television, but it wasn't entirely real. Strowman's brute strength couldn't flip the vehicle. An ambulance may weigh over 1000 kilograms, which is hardly possible for a human to lift.

The scene took place during the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, and the latter was inside the vehicle at the time. However, one can see Roman Reigns' shadow moving out of the ambulance just before his rival flipped the vehicle. It hints that Strowman's incredible feat of strength was well-planned.

Fans also never got to see the left side of the ambulance. It was probably being pulled from the other side using some kind of hydraulic system. The background noise during the incident might realistically be the hydraulics at work.

Braun Strowman has been a top star in WWE

Strowman originally debuted in 2014 as a member of the Wyatt Family. The faction included the likes of Bray Wyatt, Eric Rowan, and the late Luke Harper. The group dominated the landscape of WWE for a long time.

After becoming a singles competitor, Strowman was destined to become a top star. He had incredible rivalries with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and even Tyson Fury.

He also defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new Universal Champion. He then engaged himself in rivalries with Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt over the Universal Championship.

Interestingly, Strowman also became a RAW Tag Team Champion alongside a 10-year-old boy called Nicholas. Now that he is back in WWE, he will certainly aim to become world champion once again.

