Did Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor ever cross paths in UFC? Comparing the two fighter's MMA statistics

Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor are possibly some of the most notable UFC fighters in history. Both stars never crossed paths inside the octagon, but despite being in different weight classes, and later on in different sports and companies, both fighters had a thing or two to say regarding each other.

Brock Lesnar debuted in the Dana White-led company in 2008 but initially retired in 2011. He returned to the octagon in 2016 but officially called it quits after his UFC 200 bout. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor had his first fight in the company in 2013. The Irish fighter hasn't been as active in recent years, but he is scheduled to coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 and eventually fight Mark Chandler later this year.

Aside from their time in the company not matching up, both former champions haven't crossed paths due to their weight class. While Lesnar remained a heavyweight, McGregor also fought at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. Still, they crossed paths in different ways.

While on the UFC 202 media call, Conor McGregor was asked about a possible future in WWE. The UFC fighter then went on to insult the superstars and targeted Brock Lesnar, who got a positive drug test result after his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt.

“For the most part, those WWE guys are pu**ies, to be honest. They’re messed up pu**ies, if you ask me. Fair play to Brock Lesnar, he got in and fought, but at the end of the day he was juiced up to the f*****g eye balls, so how can I respect that?" [H/T The Sports Rush]

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's.

Brock Lesnar made sure to have his own witty thoughts against Conor McGregor

A number of WWE stars expressed their thoughts on the former two-division champion's comments, and the ones he made later on in the following years. To no surprise to some, Lesnar had his own interesting reply to the UFC fighter.

While on NotSam, Lesnar was asked about a potential fight with the current UFC fighter. Brock then targeted the size difference between him and McGregor, among other things.

"Man, I take sh**s bigger than that kid, alright. Come on guys, I know you guys all play fu**ing video games and you live in this fu**ing false sense of reality and sh*t, I'm two hundred and fu**ing ninety pounds alright. This guy is a hundred and forty-five pounds. And that's if he's lucky and gets up and eats his fu**ing wheaties okay."

