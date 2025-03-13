Did Brock Lesnar lose weight amid time away from WWE? Analyzing his latest photo

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has been away from the company since August 2023. The Beast Incarnate was last seen in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes where The American Nightmare completed his trilogy against Lesnar, edging it out 2-1.

Ad

Interestingly, a new photo of the former three-time Universal Champion has created a buzz on the internet. Especially because the MMA specialist looks slightly smaller in the image. So has the 47-year-old lost weight during his time off the Stamford-based company?

Brock Lesnar is known for having one of the most gifted physiques in pro wrestling. At 6’3”, his billed weight is 265 pounds and The Beast Incarnate uses his strong body and technique to send his opponents to Suplex City. The photograph in question shows him in a t-shirt and blue jeans with a hat.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Many fans have shown concern that the former seven-time WWE Champion had lost weight and muscles and looked smaller than what he did during his last stint with the company. However, such an image cannot give the true picture of Brock Lensar’s physique. While The Beast Incarnate does appear marginally smaller, there could be various explanations for the same. He could be taking some time off the gym, or working on something new, and there should be no real reason for concern.

Ad

Brock Lesnar could return at WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was brutally attacked by John Cena by the order of The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare paid the price of refusing to be The Rock's champion and sell his soul to him, resulting in Cena busting his head open.

While this new alliance could overpower Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, the Undisputed WWE Champion could receive help from an unlikely ally, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate had last traded blows with The American Nightmare in the company, but he also paid his respect to him after the loss.

Ad

Thus, finding his former rival in a pinch in Las Vegas, the former WWE Universal Champion could make a surprise appearance. The Beast Incarnate could prevent Cena from using foul means to win the match and fulfil his dream of becoming a 17-time World Champion. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Brock Lesnar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback