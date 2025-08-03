Did Bron Breakker get injured at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The first match on WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One was the tag team match of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The bout ended with the OTC and the Yeet Master capturing the win.However, a clip is going viral on social media platforms, recorded by fans live from MetLife Stadium. The video shows Bron Breakker appearing to limp as he was helped backstage by an official while leaving the arena.The WWE Universe is now abuzz with concern for Bron Breakker's health and is wondering whether the former Intercontinental Champion has been legitimately hurt. It appears Bron likely got hurt after performing the table spot, even Michael Cole from the commentary booth revealed that Bron landed awkwardly on his knee. However, as of the writing of this article, there is no confirmation regarding Breakker sustaining any injury.Wrestling veteran praises Bron Breakker, comparing him to the former WWE ChampionSpeaking on his YouTube Channel, professional wrestling veteran and legendary booker Jim Cornette heaped praises on former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.He lauded Bron's pairing with Paul Heyman, comparing him with Brock Lesnar.&quot;Paul is stepping up and being a spokesperson for Bron Breakker. It worked for Brock and Bron's a whole lot more natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar was. So, that is good. And that's what we were hoping would happen in Seth's absence,&quot; Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience. [2:16 - 2:35]It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after they suffered a heartbreaking loss against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and whether the two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion is fit after the scary spot he caught himself on the PLE.