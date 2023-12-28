Did CM Punk appear at WWE Boston one day after record-breaking return to Madison Square Garden? Exploring his Holiday Tour schedule

CM Punk sold out Madison Square Garden with his WWE comeback match in a decade. The Straight Edge Superstar took on Dominik Mysterio at the December 26 house show. He defeated The Judgment Day member with a GTS.

Punk didn’t appear at WWE Boston just one night after selling out The Garden. Fightful Select reported that The Second City Saint’s in-ring return at MSG “broke the company’s record for the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event of all time”.

WrestleTix noted that WWE distributed close to 16,000 tickets for their Holiday Live Tour at Madison Square Garden, adding that the company’s premium pricing strategy also factored into the record ticket sales for their December 26 house show.

Watch the full match below:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is next set to take on Dominik Mysterio at a WWE house show at the Kia Forum on December 30. The former NXT North American Champion took on Cody Rhodes in singles competition at WWE Boston tonight.

How did Madison Square Garden celebrate CM Punk’s WWE in-ring return?

CM Punk had his first WWE match in a decade at Madison Square Garden. The official X handle (formerly Twitter) of The Garden posted a clip to commemorate the former world champion’s triumphant in-ring return.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Punk is set to return to WWE television on the January 8, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. He’s also advertised for the January 22 episode of RAW and the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 45-year-old star has already declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. It remains to be seen if Punk will run through all members of The Judgment Day in the lead-up to the big event.