What records did WWE break at MSG with CM Punk's in-ring return? All fans must know!

CM Punk's in-ring WWE return generated a lot of buzz, much like his return to the company a month prior. Although it wasn't televised, fans ensured not to miss out on the comeback of The Straight Edge star, and it reflected in the company's numbers.

CM Punk returned to action in WWE after nearly a decade during the company's recent Holiday Tour stop at Madison Square Garden. He successfully squared off against Dominik Mysterio despite Rhea Ripley's efforts to help her on-screen boyfriend. Although The Judgment Day member did not take home the victory, the event's numbers showcased that everybody was a winner.

According to Fightful Select, the December 26, 2023, house show at MSG was sold out. The show was also said to be the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event for the company. However, that wasn't the only record the Stamford-based promotion broke that night.

While the RAW roster was in New York, SmackDown stars also held an event in Baltimore, Maryland, in CFG Arena. The show featuring Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Damage CTRL, and more was said to be Baltimore's highest-grossing non-televised WWE event of its kind.

Who else joined CM Punk at Madison Square Garden?

While it's easy to credit the event's success to Punk, the MSG event had a stacked card that seemed like a Premium Live Event-worthy show.

The show opened with Kofi Kingston defeating Ludwig Kaiser. Chelsea Green also had her Madison Square Garden debut at the event but couldn't celebrate further. She and Piper Niven failed to defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Omos defeated R-Truth in a quick match. Rhea Ripley successfully retained the Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a triple-threat match. Damian Priest and Finn Balor also defeated Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

CM Punk's match was followed by Ricochet defeating Bronson Reed in a singles match. Cody Rhodes came out on top against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match. Finally, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in a No Disqualification match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will WWE air CM Punk's return match?

As per PWInsider, the MSG event could likely be aired in the future. The site reported that there were various cameras in the venue, and it was announced during the pre-show that some parts could air at a later date.

It's safe to say that 2023 has been one of the great years for the Stamford-based promotion in recent history. It shows the company's creative is focusing not only on TV shows but also its house shows.