WWE to air CM Punk's in-ring return at MSG live event? It might happen

CM Punk had his first match back in WWE at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023, as part of the ongoing Holiday Tour. The Straight Edge Superstar faced Dominik Mysterio in singles competition. Since the bout took place at a house show, it wasn't televised, and fans were not pleased. However, that may not be the case for long.

Punk returned at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Although it has been almost a month since his comeback, he hasn't wrestled on television yet. However, he recently competed inside the squared circle at Madison Square Garden.

After weeks of exchanging insults online, the Chicago native wrestled Dominik Mysterio in New York. The former took home the victory, but fans at home were quite disappointed they couldn't watch his in-ring return live.

PWInsider recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion had several cameras filming the live event. It was also noted during the pre-show that some parts of the program could air at a later date. With this in mind, fans would likely see Punk's MSG match against The Judgment Day member soon.

Punk and "Dirty" Dom are set to lock horns again on December 30 at a house show in Inglewood, California.

How did CM Punk feel before his first match in WWE after almost a decade?

Punk and Dominik met in the ring more than a decade ago

The Second Saint City was active inside the squared circle between 1997 and 2014 before he took a hiatus from pro wrestling. He returned to the sport in 2021 under the AEW umbrella. Despite being a veteran, he still felt strange before his first match in WWE in nearly a decade.

Moments before competing against Dominik, CM Punk shared that he felt hot inside Madison Square Garden. He noted that the last time he was in MSG was for a concert of the Misfits. Although it was cool, he felt weird being at the iconic venue in a wrestling capacity.

"I don't know if it is hot in here or if I just got flush. I mean, this is cool. It is a cool moment. This is a place [Madison Square Garden] that I never thought I would be again. I'm trying to think of the last time I was here, it was a Misfits show. It was Misfits, and Rancid opened up for them was the last time I was in Madison Square Garden. But in a wrestling capacity, this is strange."

What else happened during Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk's match at MSG?

Unsurprisingly, Dominik had Rhea Ripley at ringside to support him, and she certainly did everything she could to ensure her teammate's victory. Fans in attendance saw Ripley attacking Punk and the latter having a flirtatious interaction with The Judgment Day star by doing push-ups in front of her.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next between Dominik and CM Punk after their first in-ring encounter.