Fans demand WWE to televise CM Punk's in-ring return against 3-time champion tonight

Fans recently demanded WWE televise CM Punk's first-ever match in almost a decade against three-time champion Dominik Mysterio.

Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event after nearly 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar walked out of the company after some alleged backstage issues in 2014.

CM Punk is arguably a controversial figure in pro wrestling. However, since his latest return, many reports have suggested that The Second City Saint's attitude has changed towards the business, and he was very respectful towards his co-workers.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Punk once again inside a WWE ring. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion recently announced that The Straight Edge Superstar will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio on December 26, 2023, at Madison Square Garden. However, much to his supporters' dismay, the bout will not be televised as it will take place at a live event.

The WWE Universe felt frustrated after the announcement and took to Twitter to demand that the match should be televised. Most fans wanted to see the former world champion compete on TV.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Some fans hilariously tweeted that someone should livestream the whole match from the arena.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins hailed CM Punk as his "hero"

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was a Best of 2023 episode. On the show, Seth Rollins participated in an interview in which he talked about CM Punk.

The Visionary said he had much respect for The Straight Edge Superstar because he regarded him as his hero, but everything changed because the latter disappointed him.

"I don't know man, we got a long road to get to that point. I mean, it's been ten years of him [CM Punk] doing the opposite to earn my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy. I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways and for me, he was the epitome of don't ever meet your heroes. That old saying, because they'll always disappoint you. And that's what it's been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments over and over and over."

Fans believe CM Punk might dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for his future.

Do you want to see Punk as the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

