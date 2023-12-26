Two weeks ago on WWE Monday Night RAW, CM Punk was involved in a confrontation with Seth Rollins after he signed with the red brand. The Straight Edge Superstar announced during the segment that he'll be entering the Royal Rumble match.

If he wins the 30-man match, he could challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Plus, it's already been established that the two stars don't like each other.

On this week's special edition of RAW, Seth Rollins commented on whether CM Punk will ever earn his respect.

"I don't know man, we got a long road to get to that point. I mean, it's been ten years of him [CM Punk] doing the opposite to earn my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy, I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways and for me, he was the epitome of don't ever meet your heroes. That old saying, because they'll always disappoint you. And that's what it's been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments over and over and over. I've known the guy for two decades, it's been a wild 20 years for him to get to a point where he's earned my respect again. I don't want to say it's Mount Everest, because I don't think that would be doing it justice. It's going to be a long road if we ever get there," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1 next week. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll remain champion.

