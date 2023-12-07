Did CM Punk and Seth Rollins ever clash before WWE? Know the intensity of their rivalry

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk's return to WWE after nine years was celebrated by the WWE Universe. However, the one man who seemed unhappy about Punk's comeback was Seth Rollins. When Punk was busy soaking in love from Chicago fans, Rollins was seen screaming at the 45-year-old.

On previous occasions as well, The Visionary has expressed his dislike for Punk. Naturally, given the heat between them, at some point, the duo is bound to clash. However, before their rivalry began, many fans questioned if the duo had faced each other outside of WWE, given both of them were in ROH.

The answer to this question is no. By the time Rollins arrived at ROH, Punk was already in WWE. The first time Punk and Rollins shared the ring was in WWE NXT when they teamed up to face Kassius Ohno and Antonio Cesaro. In what was considered a good match by many, The Second City Saint and Rollins were victorious.

After Seth Rollins made his debut on the main roster, he clashed with CM Punk on various occasions as a member of The Shield. Punk and Rollins even had a singles match on RAW in 2013, which was won by the former. Hence, given the history they share, it will be interesting to see them face each other in the ring again.

Former WWE writer explains why CM Punk might have missed the latest edition of RAW

After CM Punk made his WWE comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, the next show he appeared in was RAW after the premium live event. While fans of the red brand were delighted to see the 45-year-old, he did not appear on the latest edition of RAW.

This led to many questions about why CM Punk did not appear on the latest edition of RAW. While there can be several reasons behind Punk's absence, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained why he thought The Best in the World did not appear on RAW. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did."

Russo added:

"So, I'm assuming bro, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did." [14:45 - 15:39]

While WWE fans did not see Punk appear on RAW, he is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see what the 45-year-old does on the blue brand.

