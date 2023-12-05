Possible reason why CM Punk missed Monday Night RAW; according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about CM Punk not being present on RAW this week.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. Later, on the following episode of RAW, he cut a promo and addressed the fans. However, he was not on the flagship show this week. Instead, WWE announced that Punk was a free agent, and he will announce which brand he will be a part of this week on SmackDown.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo mentioned that if Punk had some prior appearances planned, WWE should have just paid them off. He recalled that is what the company did for new signings back in the day when they had prior commitments.

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did. So, I'm assuming bro, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did," Vince Russo said. [14:45 - 15:39]

It will be interesting to see which brand CM Punk chooses this Friday night.

