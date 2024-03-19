Did Cody Rhodes delete a potential hint about WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility

WWE WrestleMania XL will feature Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story for the second year in a row. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of night one of the Show of Shows.

Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of night two of the mega event. He will face The Tribal Chief under normal rules if he and Rollins are able to beat The Bloodline on night one; otherwise, he will have to compete under Bloodline rules.

With The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso backing up Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare may need more allies besides Seth Rollins. It is possible that he has something planned, as he dropped a possible hint about what he has in store for The Bloodline at WrestleMania.

Cody took to Instagram earlier today and shared a picture of himself from his Bullet Club days on his story. He captioned it "WWE RAW".

He deleted the story later on. You can check out a screenshot of it below:

Perhaps The American Nightmare may have someone from The Bullet Club show up at WrestleMania or even WWE RAW tonight to help him against Roman Reigns and his family.

It could possibly be Tama Tonga, the rumored WWE signee, who was a part of The Bullet Club and also has history with Rhodes. He has also been linked with The Bloodline as he is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku, who is from the same island as 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, the Patriarch of the Anoa'i family.

Tonga has stated in the past that he wants to face Roman Reigns at some point, so it could finally be time for the two men to cross paths.

Cody Rhodes is set for a face-off against Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL

The 40th annual edition of WWE WrestleMania will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on nights one and two.

With less than three weeks left until the Show of Shows, WWE has announced that The American Nightmare will come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Both of the top WWE stars were absent from last week's episode of the show, but the Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that they will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of SmackDown this Friday.

