Did Conor McGregor ever compete in WWE? Exploring multi-time UFC Champion's career

It’s said that you shouldn’t dismiss something without experiencing it, but Conor McGregor isn’t one who lives by that statement. He has repeatedly displayed that when he keeps taking jibes at WWE, superstars, and anything related to the sports-entertainment company.

However, one would think that all these jibes and shots would amount to The Notorious One making an appearance of some sort, given that anytime someone takes a shot at the promotion, it usually leads to their appearance on WWE Programming. That hasn’t been quite the case with Conor McGregor.

The UFC star has never been on WWE TV and has never shown an interest or inclination to be included in the sports-entertainment industry.

Of course, never say never in WWE, considering former UFC stars such as Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are actively working with the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, jumping ships or making an appearance is always in the cards if the terms can be worked out!

That being said, McGregor did take a shot at Roman Reigns about The Tribal Chief’s two championship belts.

Conor McGregor has held two titles simultaneously in UFC

The Notorious is one of the most established names in the UFC. Born on July 14, 1988, The mixed martial artist hails from Ireland.

He debuted at UFC on Fuel TV and won the fight against Marcus Brimage in the first round via TKO punches. From there, he built a rising career by taking down fighters such as Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier and even earning a title opportunity against Jose Aldo at UFC 189.

Due to an injury, Aldo vs. McGregor didn’t move forward, but The Notorious One went up against Chad Mendes for the interim Featherweight Title at the same event. He defeated Mendes and took down Jose Aldo at UFC 194, ending Aldo’s 10-year streak as the champion. This led to the unification of the Featherweight Championship.

His first loss in the UFC was against Nate Diaz, but he did secure a victory against Diaz at UFC 202 in their rematch.

From there, Conor McGregor challenged then-UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. He defeated Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC 2-division champion simultaneously. He lost the Lightweight Title to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. His last victory was in January 2020 against veteran Donald Cerrone.

Currently, McGregor’s UFC W-L-D stats are 22-6-0, and T(KO) are 19-4.

