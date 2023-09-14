Did Dominik Mysterio attend the VMAs? Images with international artist goes viral

Dominik Mysterio is not new to appearing alongside mainstream stars after becoming a WWE Superstar. Just recently, many fans thought the 26-year-old was recently seen at the VMAs, which wasn't the case.

Dominik Mysterio began his WWE run alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. The former turned heel last year in September and rose to popularity by aligning himself with The Judgment Day. He recently even won the NXT North American Championship. From the looks of it, the WWE RAW star is set for more mainstream exposure. However, he was not the person fans saw at this year's VMAs.

Fans began joking on Twitter that they saw Dom at the VMAs, which was just Mexican musician Peso Pluma. The latter dressed in an all-white suit and glasses. Fans may have also compared him to the superstar due to their similar hairstyle.

Expand Tweet

Peso Pluma was born Hassan Emilio Kabanda Laija. He is 24 years old and was the artist behind the songs TULUM, PRC, PLEBADA, Ella Baila Sola, and much more. He is also the most streamed artist in Mexico.

Interestingly, Dominik is not a stranger to Peso Pluma. The RAW star was seen attending the latter's concert in June, and both men even took a photo together backstage.

Aside from Peso Pluma, which another mainstream rapper was Dominik Mysterio linked to?

Dominik Mysterio and Peso Pluma

It's not new for celebrities to venture into the Stamford-based promotion every now and then. Some would come here and not just settle for being a guest but get involved in the action. One of them is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

At WrestleMania 39, Dom was unsuccessful in claiming the victory against his father because of Bad Bunny. The latter was part of the match's Spanish commentary team, and during the bout, he made sure Dom couldn't utilize the chains Damian Priest provided him.

The bout between Bad Bunny and Dominik Mysterio began on the following RAW episode. The rapper crossed paths with The Judgment Day, but the Latino World Order aided Bunny. Their rivalry concluded at Backlash, with Bunny winning against Damian Priest.

Which WWE stars were in attendance at the 2023 VMAs?

Although the North American Champion did not attend the MTV Video Music Awards, WWE had other stars to represent them. Bianca Belair participated in the event alongside fellow superstar and real-life husband Montez Ford.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Dominik Mysterio will become more exposed to mainstream media.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will eventually become a mainstream media sensation? Sound off in the comments section below.