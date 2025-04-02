Did Dominik Mysterio offer Penta a spot in The Judgment Day for one specific reason? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio has always had a problem with masked luchadors, but his recent actions in WWE have raised eyebrows. Since JD McDonagh has been absent, Dom has been pushing to add a new member to the group.

On last week’s RAW, he attempted to recruit Penta into The Judgment Day, offering him a spot in the faction. This move came right after Penta declared his goal of winning the Intercontinental Championship, making it clear that Dominik may have ulterior motives.

On March 17, 2025, Finn Balor lost to Bron Breakker. Penta then faced Breakker in a high-stakes match during the show in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 24. However, the match was interrupted when the Judgment Day members attacked Breakker.

This interference led to a disqualification win for the champion, but the real story unfolded afterward. Dom, despite his strong dislike for Luchadors, tried to convince Penta to join The Judgment Day. Penta refused and blasted Mysterio with a chair, sending a strong message.

It now seems obvious that Dominik Mysterio’s offer might not have been about strengthening the faction—it was about getting closer to the Intercontinental Title. Although Balor is actively trying to win the title, a rumored Fatal Four-Way match for the championship can take place at WrestleMania 41. It features Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio. Hence, Dom might have been looking for an ally to increase his chances of winning gold.

Dirty Dom might still have a shot at winning the IC title, but his failed attempt at recruiting Penta could cost him, and Balor competing might also be an issue. As The Showcase of the Immortals approaches, it will be interesting to see if any betrayals are within The Judgment Day. Right now, these are just speculations and nothing is confirmed.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor recently won for the team

Despite the recent setbacks between Dom and Balor, they continued to work together. Dominik Mysterio wanted to add a new member, while Balor wanted to add championships to the faction. However, they teamed up against Bron Breakker and Penta in a match on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The match saw intense back-and-forth action, but in the end, Breakker accidentally speared Penta, allowing The Judgment Day to capitalize. Balor saw the opportunity and delivered his signature move, securing a win for the team.

So, where does The Judgment Day go from here? Balor and Dirty Dom need to get on the same page with The Show of Shows coming up. It will be interesting to see what happens to The Judgment Day from here onwards.

