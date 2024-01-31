Did Drew McIntyre always have a flair for being the bad guy? Clip of the former champion kicking WWE star off a balcony surfaces online

When Drew McIntyre returned to Money in the Bank last year, the WWE Universe was excited to see him. A babyface at the time, many desired to see The Scottish Warrior beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, despite his best attempt at SummerSlam last year, that did not happen.

Since this defeat, McIntyre has never looked the same. As a matter of fact, he is currently one of the biggest heels on RAW. Seeing how the Scotsman has become in the last few months, many fans in the WWE Universe can't believe that they are witnessing this version of McIntyre.

However, based on a viral video, it seems Drew McIntyre always had an affinity for the dark side. In a video from the past, McIntyre is seen kicking fellow wrestler Noam Dar off a balcony. The Scottish Warrior showed no hesitation at all in doing so.

This incident is probably the seed that has grown to make Drew McIntyre a heel on RAW. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see the direction McIntyre's career takes. Fans will be keen on witnessing whether he can win a title in the near future.

Drew McIntyre recently reflected on the proudest moment of his career

Overall, Drew McIntyre's career in pro wrestling is nothing short of a blockbuster movie. From being released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 to being called back in 2017, McIntyre has put in plenty of work to reach the place he is today.

Recently, the 38-year-old reflected on one of his proudest moments. During an interview, Drew McIntyre mentioned that being a champion during the pandemic period was the high water mark in his decorated career. He said:

"It's hard to pick one. I'm just proud of everything I've been able to do in the ring and out [of] the ring. I guess being the champion during the pandemic time. Just because it was such an unpredictable time, such a scary time. Nobody knew what was going on. But everybody was genuinely worried, and WWE decided to push ahead with that original content that every other sports and entertainment shut down." [From 11:21 to 11:50]

He further added:

"Some of our top superstars stepped away, and it was up to somebody to step up, and I was given the chance to step up to be that leader, be the one who's trying new things to entertain the fans at home and connect with the fans at home without live audience there...It was up to me to throw things against the wall, see what stuck, and set the example for the rest of the roster." [From 11:50 onwards]

McIntyre's run as champion during the pandemic was something many fans appreciated. It will be interesting to see if he can have a similar run at some point in his career with WWE.

