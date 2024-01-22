Drew McIntyre reflects on the proudest moment of his career

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently opened up about the proudest moment in his wrestling career.

The 38-year-old is one of the top superstars in WWE. The Scottish Warrior signed a contract with the Stamford-based company in 2007. Drew McIntyre won the Intercontinental Championship during a lackluster run and was released from the wrestling promotion in 2014.

However, the former World Champion impressed everyone with his work outside WWE following his release, and was re-signed in 2017. He was the face of the company during the pandemic as he won the WWE Championship twice.

During a recent interview with ReviewSTL, Drew McIntyre was asked about the proudest moment of his wrestling career. The Scottish Warrior replied by stating that being the champion during the pandemic remains the proudest moment of his storied career. He further revealed how difficult that period was for everyone.

"It's hard to pick one. I'm just proud of everything I've been able to do in the ring and out [of] the ring. I guess being the champion during the pandemic time. Just because it was such an unpredictable time, such a scary time. Nobody knew what was going on. But everybody was genuinely worried, and WWE decided to push ahead with that original content that every other sports and entertainment shut down," said McIntyre. [From 11:21 to 11:50]

He further stated how most of the top superstars stepped away, and he was given the opportunity to be the face of the company:

"Some of our top superstars stepped away, and it was up to somebody to step up, and I was given the chance to step up to be that leader, be the one who's trying new things to entertain the fans at home and connect with the fans at home without live audience there...It was up to me to throw things against the wall, see what stuck, and set the example for the rest of the roster." [From 11:50 onwards]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Damian Priest on RAW

Drew McIntyre has repeatedly prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two superstars will face each other in a singles match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of their match, one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions sent a warning to his opponent:

Who do you think would win the match on Monday? Sound off in the comment section below.

