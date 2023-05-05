Drew McIntyre released by WWE in 2014: Same reasons for the rumored exit a decade later?

Comparing Drew McIntyre's first run in WWE to his current run will show his epic development to superstardom. After a brief run as Intercontinental Champion, McIntyre got pitched into 3MB and a terrible run ensued. The Shield grabbed most of the spotlight while the comedy group consisting of Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater stuck to the undercard.

Mcintyre was let go by the promotion in 2014 after a brief feud with Los Matadores. He termed it to be due to his lack of improvement and need for partying. The then 30-year-old also had gone through a divorce that took a toll on his mental health and affected his standing on the roster.

Things have drastically changed over the past decade. The Scotsman is now one of the most decorated superstars on the main roster. A two-time World Champion, he is bound to a million contract which will expire in early 2024. McIntyre reportedly hasn't chosen to renew it due to creative displeasure and salary issues, although he is one of the highest-paid superstars due on the main roster.

Drew McIntyre being released by WWE in 2014 wasn't a huge deal. A decade later though, his departure will be a significant blow to the promotion. Not only is he a great talent but also his merch sales speak for himself. He was in no position to negotiate in 2014 but now, due to AEW always jumping on the opportunity to hire veteran stars, it is safe to say McIntyre is in the driving seat.

Drew McIntyre released: How did The Scottish Warrior impact WWE from 2017 onwards

McIntyre developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol after his mother passed away. This led to a steady decline in his ring performances but he bounced back, as Drew Galloway in TNA, after fixing his methods and mindset. This dream run in the now-known-as IMPACT Wrestling helped him regain WWE's faith.

Drew signed with NXT and won the NXT Championship in no time. Following a 90+ day reign, Drew McIntyre debuted on the WWE main roster and allied with Dolph Ziggler. They captured the tag titles in 2018 by defeating Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. It was a solid reign that set both stars for bigger things in the future. Eventually, Dolph turned on McIntyre and thus started the year of The Scottish Warrior in the main roster.

Drew McIntyre's release in 2014 was expected as Vince McMahon never really trusted his abilities. This changed during his second run. From late 2019 to early 2020, McIntyre embarked on a winning streak, eventually winning the Royal Rumble and. defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Since then, The Scottish Warrior has stuck to the top card. He has defeated the likes of Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and many other renowned names. He was last seen facing off against Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

