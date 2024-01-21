Damian Priest sends warning to former WWE Champion ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently sent a warning to a former WWE Champion ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Drew McIntyre.

Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money In The Bank contract during Rollins' title defense match against McIntyre on RAW DAY:1. But before he could do so, the latter floored him with a Claymore Kick. Drew further blamed the 41-year-old for costing him a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Title against Jinder Mahal. During the match, Damian Priest tried to cash in his contract, only to be denied by the Scottish Warrior again.

The two superstars are scheduled to lock horns on the upcoming edition of RAW. Ahead of their clash, Damian Priest took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a warning to his opponent:

"MONDAY can't come soon enough😏 . This beating is overdue so don't expect me to take it easy. #WWERaw ⚖️," wrote Priest.

You can check the tweet below:

Drew McIntyre also responded to Priest's warning earlier today. It will be interesting to see which superstar picks up the win on the final RAW before Royal Rumble 2024.

Bully Ray wants Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money In The Bank Contract at WrestleMania 40

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised the member of The Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that CM Punk will defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One.

He further wants the Senior Money In The Bank to successfully cash in his contract after the match:

"Punk vs Seth night one main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk wins, 'Yay, Punk won, CM Punk, new champion.' Damien Priest in the ring hits his finish, (and) Priest wins. What's wrong with that? That's the biggest moment you could give Damien Priest.''

Priest winning his first World Championship at The Show of Shows following a mouth-watering clash between Seth Rollins and CM Punk seems a great idea. However, The Architect seemingly got injured during his title defense against Jinder Mahal and risks missing WrestleMania 40 altogether.

Will Damian Priest cash in his Money In The Bank contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

