Hall of Famer suggests WWE give the "biggest moment" to Damian Priest

Who is the breakout star of The Judgment Day in WWE?

Rhea Ripley is an obvious answer, but Damian Priest is not too far behind. According to Hall of Famer Bully Ray, WWE should allow Senor Money in the Bank to successfully cash in at WrestleMania this year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray praised Priest for doing a "great job" in the past year or so. He was the first one to join Edge and form The Judgment Day, and from that point onwards, The Archer of Infamy has managed to consistently upgrade his game.

"He looks cool in his gear, he looks cool in his backstage stuff, I love how he's finding this groove and this rhythm in the way he speaks. He's got good base in his voice, as a matter of fact sometimes the less Priest says the better because it hits harder," Ray elaborated.

Finally, convinced that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will be the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One, Ray added that in the end, it should be Priest who walks out of the extravaganza with the red brand's top prize:

"Punk vs Seth night one main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk wins, 'Yay, Punk won, CM Punk, new champion.' Damien Priest in the ring hits his finish, Priest wins," Ray said. "What's wrong with that? That's the biggest moment you could give Damien Priest." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Damian Priest also holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Finn Balor. A promising tag team on Monday Night RAW recently declared themselves as the new contenders to the straps. Check it out here.

Seth Rollins may not make it to WWE WrestleMania

It's not only Bully Ray, but the vast majority of the WWE Universe is looking forward to the heavily teased main event in April - Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, The Visionary seemingly got injured this past Monday night during his title defense against Jinder Mahal. Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth's injury may be severe enough that he may miss the Show of Shows.

"I just know (Seth Rollins is) getting an MRI and then we'll find out. Basically I was told it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won't know until the MRI result comes back," said Meltzer.

Meanwhile, the Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away, with CM Punk being the top name thrown into the betting odds as the winner of the 2024 edition.

Predict the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match in the comment box below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here