Did Drew McIntyre really outrank CM Punk in WWE t-shirt sales record? Analyzing his words on SmackDown 

On SmackDown's latest episode, Drew Mcintyre cut a promo before his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against AJ Styles. The Scottish Warrior took credit for saving WrestleMania 40 by taking out CM Punk and convincing Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns.

However, Drew McIntyre also made another revelation. In his promo, McIntyre mentioned that he outranked CM Punk in merchandise sales. This statement by the former WWE Champion made many think about the authenticity of the claim.

However, McIntyre is right when he mentions he outranked CM Punk in merchandise sales. As of February 7, 2024, the 38-year-old's meme t-shirt is in second place for merchandise sales. The only person ahead of McIntyre is Cody Rhodes.

Hence, McIntyre is right when he says he outranked CM Punk in recent merch sales. It will be interesting to see how McIntyre's meme merch does in the near future.

A WWE veteran recently slammed Drew McIntyre for one of his segments on RAW

Since turning heel, Drew McIntyre has been part of various major segments. While McIntyre has received plenty of acclaim for his performances in these segments, he has also received criticism at times.

During RAW's latest edition, McIntyre was involved in a segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The three superstars discussed the amount of times they had beaten each other. This drew criticism from Vince Russo. During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran said:

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves."

While Russo's assessment is something certain fans would agree with, the segment was well-received on RAW overall. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can challenge Seth Rollins for his title at WrestleMania 40 in the coming weeks.

