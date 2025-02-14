Did Drew McIntyre subtly confirm his WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent? Hint analyzed 

With Jey Uso announcing this week that he will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April, the card for the biggest show of the year has begun to take shape. However, one star whose Road to WrestleMania is still up in the air is Drew McIntyre.

While The Scottish Psychopath will participate in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, the odds of him winning are quite slim. so many fans are wondering who will McIntyre face on The Show of Shows. The answer to that question could be The Defiant One, LA Knight.

Following his recent move to SmackDown, Drew recently took a shot at the fan-favorite Megastar on X (fka Twitter). Knight saw the tweet and gave McIntyre a crisp response.

"Speaking of empty spaces, thanks for the free rent inside that big head of yours," wrote the former WWE United States Champion.

Check out the two star's exchange on X below:

Former WWE star on creative's plans for Drew McIntyre

Another rumored opponent for Drew at this year's WrestleMania could be Damian Priest. The two former rivals got into it at the Royal Rumble earlier this month after the former World Heavyweight Champion eliminated The Scottish Psychopath.

Whilst both have held World Titles some believe that this feud is beneath McIntyre. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 reacted to those rumors:

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-Mania... But again, I am not too keen on creative. I haven't seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance..."

Check out the full video below:

Given his stellar feud with CM Punk last year, many including Drew McIntyre, may feel he deserves a World Title match or a major singles feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

