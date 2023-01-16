Did Dwayne Johnson really charge a MILLION dollars to promote his movie Red Notice on social media?

Dwayne Johnson is known not just for his roles in different blockbuster movies, but also in sports and various business ventures. His popularity can be spotted on his Instagram alone, which currently has 358 million followers. His fame was certainly used in the 2021 movie Red Notice, and the WWE star was compensated handsomely.

The 2021 film Red Notice was announced in 2018 but due to the pandemic, filming was delayed from April 2019 to early 2020. The action comedy is one of the most expensive Netflix films out there. With a budget of $200 million, it featured a star-studded cast composed of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The three main leads were each paid $20 million. Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber received $10 million for his participation. As it turns out, another expensive fee was factored into the budget.

As per Variety, part of the 50-year-old's package for Red Notice was the social media fee. It stated that he will receive one million for every promotional post, which he will share on his Instagram and Twitter, which has 17 million followers as of this writing. The site also noted that he received $22 million for his role in the expensive Netflix film.

Another Dwayne Johnson movie that was released in 2021 was Jungle Cruise, where he portrayed Frank Wolff. The Rock and Ryan Reynolds shared the screen in another movie that same year for Free Guy in quite a unique way. In one of the scenes, the WWE star lends his voice to an actor who portrayed a bank robber.

Will Dwayne Johnson reunite with his Red Notice co-stars for another movie?

Fans of the three main leads and the spy action film might be delighted with some news regarding the future of the film.

Due to the success of the movie, it was announced in January of last year that a sequel for Red Notice was in the works. Not only will fans of the movie see one sequel, but two. Those involved in the film are also said to be planning to film back-to-back movies with production beginning in early 2023.

It will truly be interesting to see Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds once again, especially after their brief yet entertaining interactions in real-life and another big movie in the past, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Gal Gadot's role will surely also add interesting moments to the sequel.

