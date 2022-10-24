Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage are two superstars that shaped the golden era of the pro wrestling business. The two Hall of Famers have gone to war against each other and alongside each other inside the WWE ring.

Both Hall of Famers were very good friends on and off the screen. However, in early 1989, their on-screen rivalry turned into a personal one. On the Stone Cold Steve Austin show a few years ago, Hulk Hogan was asked about his real-life heat with Randy Savage.

The Immortal one claimed this all started at a live event in Paris. The Hulkster was wrestling Randy Savage in a match that night and was managed by Miss Elizabeth. As there were no steps near the ring, Hogan would help her get in by holding her by her armpit:

The only really ***** we had was in Paris, France one night. Elizabeth was my manager, and we went to the ring in Paris," said Hogan. "There were no steps. Elizabeth was probably 95 or 100 pounds soaking wet. So, I reached over the top rope, reached all the way over where she's standing next to me, and grabbed her by the armpits. I picked her all the way up, she had a dress on, and put her in the ring.”

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed Randy Savage misunderstood the situation as the former WWE Champion felt Hulk Hogan was touching his wife inappropriately. As both Superstars got backstage after the match, their tempers flared even higher:

We went back to the dressing room in Paris, and I walked in. I said, 'Randy, we need to talk right now.' I reached to open the door, and when I pulled the door I ripped it off the hinges. The door was so old and so rotted by termites... So, me and Randy went in the back and [he said] 'Hey, man, I'm sorry I got mad.' I said, 'Randy, I'm sorry too. I didn't mean to touch her inappropriately – there were no steps.' But I think the door is the thing that kind of cooled everything down, it was hanging on by a thread," Hogan added.

Brooke Hogan claims Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage made peace before the latters death

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage didn't get along in real life for a long time. Years after both Superstars retired, Savage was still seen in multiple interviews speaking against Hulk Hogan.

The Macho man sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 58. In an interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast, Brooke Hogan was asked about the passing of Macho Man and his heat with her father Hulk Hogan. She claimed that both men had made peace with each other before The Macho Man left the world:

“It was so sad that he passed so soon," said Brooke. "He and my dad had just saw each other and made amends or whatever. I guess there was a little hiccup just with Randy and Liz’s break-up, you know, and my parents kind of got caught in the middle of just like… we don’t know what to do at this point.”

They say time heals all wounds. While publicly Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan have never confirmed becoming friends again, we hope the icons had patched things up and cleared up all their differences.

