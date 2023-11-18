Did iconic star confirm John Cena's WWE status on SmackDown? Analyzing his words

John Cena was last seen on WWE SmackDown in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023. Solo Sikoa destroyed the 16-time world champion at the November 4 Premium Live Event. It seems WWE might’ve confirmed the unfortunate rumors about Cena’s in-ring future.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured the return of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The Wiseman recapped Cena’s humiliating loss at the hands of The Enforcer at Crown Jewel.

Heyman noted Cena won’t appear again inside a WWE ring:

“John Cena will never appear in a WWE ring again.”

Heyman continued by saying that Cena will have to go through Solo Sikoa again if, by chance, he decides to show up on WWE television again. The veteran manager got interrupted by LA Knight, who vowed to destroy The Bloodline to get his hands on Roman Reigns.

It is worth mentioning that LA Knight and John Cena had teamed up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. Knight had replaced AJ Styles in the aftermath of the brutal assault at the hands of The Bloodline.

What happened after LA Knight took on Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown?

LA Knight and Jimmy Uso squared off against each other in singles competition on WWE SmackDown. The Megastar picked up a clean win over The Bloodline member but was distracted by the arrival of Solo Sikoa, allowing Jimmy to attack him.

The attack continued until Cody Rhodes appeared to turn the odds in Knight’s favor. The American Nightmare joined forces with The Megastar to attack The Bloodline just a week before his big match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Backstage, Rhodes was confronted by Nick Aldis and told to leave the arena. It remains to be seen if the angle will create more differences between Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

