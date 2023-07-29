Did Jey Uso accidentally set another rivalry in motion on SmackDown? What you might have missed! 

Jey Uso was at the center of things on SmackDown this week. From opening the show to delivering a promo against Roman Reigns, Jey did a lot. However, one of the most unexpected things he did was attack Grayson Waller backstage on the blue brand.

While Jey attacking Waller probably did not seem much, the former might have unknowingly set another rivalry in motion. The rivalry in question is between The Rock and Grayson Waller. Considering what Jey did to Waller, it won't be a surprise to see the Aussie interfere in the former's feud or match at SummerSlam.

If that happens, The Rock could make a return to confront Grayson Waller. This would also be a perfect base for a potential match between Waller and The People's Champion. Considering Waller and The Rock were trading shots some time ago, this would be a great way to settle the scores.

While this is speculative, it could be a direction WWE could look toward. Not only will it make for interesting viewing, but heading into SummerSlam, the Stamford-based promotion could set up another big match. This potential rivalry could also help Waller manifold in his career.

Jey Uso was passed the baton of the blame on SmackDown this week

When Jey Uso opened SmackDown this week, fans were excited to hear what he had to say. However, before the former Tag Team Champion could speak anything substantial, Roman Reigns interrupted him. As Reigns began speaking to Jey, The Tribal Chief made many points against the latter.

During the segment, Roman Reigns accused Jey Uso of wanting to be The Tribal Chief for the last three years. While Jey denied and replied saying he was Reigns' right-hand man, the latter told him he only became his right hand because Jimmy was injured.

Next, The Tribal Chief said that whatever happened to Jimmy was on Jey. This was something Paul Heyman had mentioned to Jey two weeks ago as well. In the final parts of the segment, Reigns added that even if Jey beat him hypothetically, he would still be Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief seemed certain that Jey won't be able to get past him.

While Reigns did the majority of talking in this segment, Jey concluded by saying he pinned Roman Reigns once, and at SummerSlam, he will do it again. At the PLE, Reigns and Jey will face each other under Tribal Combat rules. It will be interesting to see who prevails between the two.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023