Did Jey Uso drop a subtle hint about The Bloodline's future? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso has had a love-hate relationship with The Bloodline. As one of the first members of the infamous faction, he once served at the beck-and-call of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. However, with Reigns now gone, tension is brewing within The Bloodline, as Solo Sikoa has now seemingly taken over. So, with all that is going on, Main Event Jey was asked to comment on it, and in the process, he may have dropped a subtle hint about the faction's future.

Appearing on Gorilla Position, Jey Uso commented on the current situation of The Bloodline. With talks of Roman Reigns' departure, The Rock's claim to the throne, and Solo Sikoa's betrayal, Jey was asked who the Tribal Chief really is, and his answer comes as quite a shock. According to him, Roman Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief.

This is an interesting answer from Jey Uso for a couple of reasons. With Reigns now out of the picture, Siko has taken control. However, there can be no denying that Reigns will return at some point. And, considering Jey's answer, this could suggest that once Reigns returns he could find an ally in his cousin, who could in turn help him take back his place at The Head of the Table.

With the way the current storyline is heading, it wouldn't be that surprising to see Reigns turn babyface after three-and-a-half years. But, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling if this was actually a hint about the future of The Bloodline or not. All the WWE Universe can do, is wait and see how this story pans out.

Jey Uso will be looking forward to Backlash where he will compete for the World Heavyweight title

The current situation with The Bloodline will surely be weighing on Jey Uso's mind. After all, his flesh and blood are going at each other, and one of the casualties so far, happens to be his brother, Jimmy Uso. But, Main Event Jey has far bigger things to worry about going forward.

On the night after WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to become the No.1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Champion. Now, he has to look toward Backlash France, where he will take on Damian Priest. And, if he is successful, he will become just the third member of The Bloodline to hold a major WWE title.

It will be interesting to see just what happens at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. One thing is for sure, Jey will have to bring his A-game. Especially, if he wants to walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion.