Roman Reigns, The Rock, or Solo Sikoa? Jey Uso names his current Tribal Chief

With all the chaos that has been happening on Friday nights, Main Event Jey Uso recently stated that Roman Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief.

Reigns led The Bloodline for nearly four years with an iron fist. However, The Rock's return earlier this year led many to believe The Final Boss might fight the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for his Tribal Chief status. Although that did not happen, Solo Sikoa has seemingly been leading a coup within The Bloodline following Reigns' title loss at WrestleMania XL.

While many fans are now confused about who the current Tribal Chief is between Reigns, The Rock, and Sikoa, Jey Uso had a clear answer to who he believes is The Head of the Table in The Bloodline. Despite their differences, the RAW star stated on Gorilla Position that Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief:

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, Uce, you know what I'm saying? I do my thing on Monday. I'm gonna let that family drama go down over there as long as they keep it on SmackDown," he said. [From 08:53 to 09:21]

Roman Reigns could lead a team into a Bloodline civil war at WWE Survivor Series, says veteran

With Roman Reigns on a break following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa added Tama Tonga to The Bloodline, and together they took out Jimmy Uso. While some believe Sikoa is acting on his own, others speculate that The Rock might be the one calling the shots.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed it was time for The Bloodline to split. He also suggested that Reigns return to lead a team against another led by The Rock in a Bloodline vs. Bloodline WarGames match at Survivor Series:

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman [Reigns] for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there. Rock's version of The Bloodline—Roman's version of The Bloodline. And when you tell this story the right way, you eventually get to something big. And what do you think they're gonna try to get to? They'll try to get to the Survivor Series, and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match. That's what I foresee," he said.

Several fans and wrestlers, including AEW star Thunder Rosa, expect Roman Reigns to return from his break as a babyface. It would be interesting to see what is next for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

