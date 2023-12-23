Did Jey Uso make his first WWE appearance in 1997? Know the answer from the RAW star himself

Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso hail from the legendary Anoa'i family. Over the years, this family has produced some of the biggest names in wrestling. While Jey and Jimmy belong to the same group of great wrestlers, another such individual is their father and former WWE superstar, Rikishi.

A massive superstar back in the day, Rikishi was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2015. Naturally, Jey and Jimmy spent plenty of time around their father, and recently a video went viral in which it seemed Jey was part of a Christmas edition of RAW in 1997.

Upon seeing the video, Jey cleared the air and mentioned the young man in that video wasn't him. Instead, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion mentioned that it was his elder brother in the video. Explaining the scenario, Jey said:

"Na man, it wasn't me. It was 1997, with Stone Cold right? That wasn't Solo either. Or Jimmy. That's our other brother, Jeremiah. He's not a wrestler but loves wrestling the way we do, and I was so jealous they picked him to go out there. But yeah, it's not me Uce. It's not me. It's our other brother, the one that you guys don't know about. Clear the air."

As mentioned above, Jey Uso has a family filled with wrestlers and people with a love for wrestling. While he is currently not involved in a storyline with The Bloodline, if WWE gets Rikishi to be part of it, then maybe fans could see Jey involved with the heel faction once again.

Jey Uso wants to face SmackDown Superstar at WrestleMania 40

Since parting ways with The Bloodline, Jey Uso has been pursuing a singles career on RAW. While Jey has been doing very well for himself, before this, he was always known for being part of a team. However, a major reason behind the split from The Bloodline was his brother, Jimmy Uso.

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy attacked Jey and cost him the match against The Tribal Chief. This led to Jey leaving SmackDown and moving to RAW. However, the 38-year-old hasn't forgotten the incident entirely, and he wants to face Jimmy at WrestleMania 40. In an interview with Billboard, Jey said:

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

Given the history between them, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is a match many would want to see. If WWE books the same, it would be interesting to see who would go on to win the contest.