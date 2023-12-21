Jey Uso and current WWE RAW star say current Bloodline member is the funniest superstar in the locker room

Jey Uso and WWE veteran R-Truth have revealed that Jimmy Uso is the funniest superstar in the locker room.

Main Event Jey currently performs on Monday Night RAW as a singles competitor, while his twin brother is a part of the SmackDown brand and a member of The Bloodline, which comprises Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman. The Usos don't get along anymore, as one is a heel while the other is a babyface.

In a recent TikTok post, WWE asked Jey Uso and R-Truth who the funniest superstar in the locker room is. They said it was Jimmy Uso because he's naturally funny.

"I ain't gonna lie it's Jimmy," said Jey.

"His brother Jimmy, Jimmy's funny. A lot of people think I'm funny but he's that lowkey like hidden... he's funny," said R-Truth.

Check the clip out below:

Jey Uso wants to face Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania

The Usos are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, and it's not hard to see why. They've had a very successful career in WWE and even headlined The Show of Shows this year.

Speaking to Billboard, Jey Uso stated that his dream would be to face Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

Jey vs. Jimmy Uso is a match that many fans would love to see, and WrestleMania is the biggest and best place for that to happen.

Who's your favorite WWE Superstar right now? Sound off in the comments below!