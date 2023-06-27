Did Jey Uso pin Roman Reigns? Reason why the lonely Bloodline leader is secretly terrified of the future Tribal Chief

Did Jey Uso ever pin Roman Reigns? Yes, ten years ago, on September 23, 2013. But there is much more to the decade-old story and its role today in WWE.

Not only has Jey Uso defeated Roman Reigns, but he was also the first superstar to pin him on the main roster.

Reigns, as part of The Shield, crossed paths with Jey Uso on RAW when the iconic trio competed in an 11-on-3 Handicap Elimination Tag Team Match. Jimmy Uso hit Reigns with a Superkick, and Jey followed it with a signature splash off the top turnbuckle.

Jey Uso then pinned Roman Reigns as his fellow SHIELD members Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were stunned at ringside. This was the first time Reigns was down for the three count since he made his main roster debut.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. https://t.co/opZ8UIpaLz

A decade has passed since, but it wouldn't be too far-fetched to argue that Reigns is still haunted by Jey Uso, especially now with added evidence.

Is Roman Reigns afraid of Jey Uso in The Bloodline Civil War?

The Bloodline Civil War has begun, with its first official in-ring encounter booked for Money in the Bank 2023.

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant superstars in the pro wrestling business for the past three years, but The Tribal Chief is evidently scared of his cousin, Jey Uso.

Despite his best efforts, Reigns can't turn away from the history hugely favoring Jey Uso since the beginning of The Tribal Chief saga. Looking back, an important question has quietly scripted The Bloodline story.

Reigns reinvented himself upon his WWE return at SummerSlam 2020 and aligned himself with Paul Heyman, beginning his journey as The Tribal Chief. He met with Jey Uso, who was initially fascinated with Reigns but soon grew uncomfortable with the champion's bullying.

The two engaged in an intense feud where Reigns was desperate to make Jey Uso 'fall in line,' which he did. But it's the how that changes the narration when the story is retold.

Jey Uso challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship, marking the latter's first title defense since winning the gold in the No Holds Barred Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns only won against Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso threw in the towel on behalf of his brother.

Jey and Reigns locked horns again in an "I Quit" match at Hell in a Cell inside the unforgiving steel cage. Reigns once again won only after he attacked Jimmy Uso, and Jey accepted defeat to protect his brother. He then aligned himself with Reigns as The Right Hand Man and ascended to new heights as 'Main event Jey Uso.'

Jey also protected Jimmy Uso during his "Nobody's B*tch" phase while the latter was feuding with Reigns before eventually joining The Bloodline. The Usos ultimately became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and scripted a historic run.

But they also worked overtime to help Reigns hold onto his Universal Championship for over 1000 days. That was until The Usos saw through their Tribal Chief's facade.

Even when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, the latter was more concerned about Jey Uso falling in line. He even tempted Jey into betraying his brother by acknowledging him as the 'next Tribal Chief.'

But why would Jey Uso give up on his brother for a family title everyone knows he deserves?

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 This edit of Roman Reigns reaction to what Jey Uso said is so perfect. This edit of Roman Reigns reaction to what Jey Uso said is so perfect. https://t.co/XJLHepLJmk

Roman Reigns knows it would be challenging to beat Jey Uso -- let alone a vengeful Jey Uso. The latter has long served as the moral compass of The Bloodline but went beyond all personal ambitions to protect his family in WWE. Reigns is aware that his former Right Hand Man will do what is right, and in this case, it, unfortunately, means the beginning of the end for the current Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023. If Jey Uso pins him again, he will earn the right to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, potentially at SummerSlam 2023.

It is a terrifying prospect for Roman Reigns, but as the big bad villain must have realized, there is no escape when The Island of Relevancy picks a new Tribal Chief.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes