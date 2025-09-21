Did Jey Uso really get injured at WWE Wrestlepalooza? Analyzing the horrific incident

By Love Verma
Published Sep 21, 2025 02:23 GMT
Jey Uso suffered a horrific incident at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Jey Uso was in action at Wrestlepalooza [Image credits: WWE on X]

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso failed to defeat The Vision in a tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. At the end of the bout, Bron Breakker speared The YEET Master and pinned him to emerge victorious.

Before the match concluded, Jey Uso was part of a horrific incident and was busted open. This happened when the former World Heavyweight Champion used a steel chair and struck Bron Breakker in the back. The chair bounced back on Jey's face, leading to his head being busted open.

This incident sparked speculation of The YEET Master suffering a real-life injury at Wrestlepalooza. As of this writing, WWE has yet to provide an official medical update on Jey, but it seems that he was not planned to be busted open during the contest. The injury might have even impacted the finish of the match.

also-read-trending Trending
Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Soon after this spot, Breakker connected a Spear and pinned Jey to secure the win for his team. The bout's abrupt ending suggests that whatever happened at Wrestlepalooza was an unplanned, horrific incident. Despite this, the injury is not likely to keep Jey away from television.

The YEET Master is still expected to appear on Monday Night RAW and continue the storyline on the red brand. It remains to be seen what's next for The Usos after they failed to emerge victorious on the Indianapolis show.

What's next for The Usos after WWE Wrestlepalooza loss?

After suffering a loss at the recently concluded event, The Usos are still expected to continue their feud against The Vision until Roman Reigns makes his return. The OTC was destroyed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, and whenever the former Undisputed WWE Champion returns, he will aim to exact revenge.

Many believe that The Usos and Roman Reigns will team up against The Vision at WWE Survivor Series 2025 for a WarGames Match. Considering this, it's likely that the feud between The Usos and The Vision is far from over. Meanwhile, WWE is also expected to continue the angle of Jey's potential heel turn.

The YEET Master's behavior has changed drastically in the past few weeks, and Big Jim even compared him to the OTC after his recent actions.

Following the loss at Wrestlepalooza, the animosity between Jey and Jimmy might escalate on Monday Night RAW. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Edited by Pratik Singh
