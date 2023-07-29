Did Jey Uso really screw over his brother? Insight into The Tribal Chief's comments on SmackDown!

Jey Uso has been livid ever since Roman Reigns injured his twin brother, Jimmy, several weeks ago on SmackDown. However, Jey's invulnerability has allowed Roman Reigns to continue his mind games toward the former tag team champion.

The Tribal Chief accused the former tag team champion of being selfish this week on SmackDown. Reigns said Jey only became his right-hand man because Jimmy got hurt. In Reigns' own words, "You screwed your own twin brother." Fans who've been following the storyline since the start know that's not true at all.

Jey Uso has got his brother's back since day one. He even questioned Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman after Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020.

Jey earned his first shot at the title after he beat Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and Baron Corbin in a Fatal Four Way number one contender's match on the September 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown. He failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the title because Jimmy threw in the towel.

Jey Uso was also forced to say "I quit" after Roman Reigns used Jimmy Uso as bait in their emotionally charged I Quit Hell in a Cell match at the namesake pay-per-view event for the Universal Championship on October 25, 2020.

Despite Reigns trying to gaslight Jey, the truth remains that Jimmy and Jey have always had each other's backs. While The Tribal Chief tried to draw a wedge between the brothers, it remains to be seen whether he was successful in making a dent.

What did Jey Uso tell Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Jey Uso kicked off the latest episode of SmackDown. The former undisputed tag team champion sounded confident heading into the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Roman Reigns interrupted the segment as he arrived with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

The Tribal Chief once again tried to influence Jey with his mind games. Reigns said Jey always looked out for himself, even when his brother was injured.

Main Event Jey retaliated by saying that he knows he can beat Reigns next Saturday because he already pinned him at Money in the Bank. This jab left Reigns visibly infuriated as Jey left the ring.

Jey will definitely have his work cut out when he faces Reigns on August 5. With no Jimmy by his side, the former tag team champion will need to be on the lookout for any nefarious tactics used by The Tribal Chief.

What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023