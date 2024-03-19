Did Jimmy Uso hint at potentially leaving The Bloodline on WWE RAW? Analyzing his words

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso faced off in the opening segment of tonight's Monday Night Raw, just a few days after their Wrestlemania 40 match became official. Jey Uso opened the segment by calling out his brother before Jimmy got to the ring.

Jimmy Uso showed no intention to leave The Bloodline and told his brother that everything he did was for Jey's protection. He also addressed his brother's achievements since leaving the Samoan faction:

"I have never left you. I protected you, you can't even see it. It was your idea to leave The Bloodline, but I I helped you because I am your brother. So, he leaves the bloodline and what happens? Little brother goes off to become the biggest superstar on the RAW roster. He goes off and becomes Tag Team Champions without me," Jimmy Uso said.

He went on to say that Jey 'forgot' him and his brother's success is because of him. Jimmy even claimed that Jey Uso's biggest career moment was because of him.

Jey Uso then said he had no interest in making amends with his brother and made it clear that his biggest career moment would be when he defeated Jimmy at Wrestlemania 40.

The segment ended with Solo Sikoa getting to the ring and attacking Jey along with Jimmy, but Cody Rhodes quickly came to Jey's aid.

Jimmy Uso expects more family members to join the Bloodline going forward

Since the creation of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has become the only member of the family to join the team and make his presence felt. Heading into Wrestlemania 40, The Rock became a regular member of The Bloodline as The High Chief.

Jimmy Uso recently spoke about the evolution of the faction's storyline and shared the expectation that more family members will join the team going forward.

The WWE Superstar even predicted that the storyline could go on for years, as more family members could join the roster soon.

"We are family at the end of the day. Some of your worst enemies might be your enemy, but at the end of the day, we are all still family. At the end of the day, I felt like if we all come to come to the big leagues, the WWE, it’s mind blowing what could happen," Uso said during an appearance on The Battleground podcast.

Jimmy Uso expects "at least 10" family members to make it to the main roster and said the storyline could go on for up to three more years.

Before their current storyline and The Bloodline's drama, Jimmy and Jey Uso had dominated the Tag Team division and are considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time in WWE.

