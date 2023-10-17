Did Jimmy Uso join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Find out the real truth

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso made an unexpected appearance, attacking Jey Uso and costing him the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the main event. Jimmy's interference led to The Judgment Day reclaiming the gold. Despite playing a crucial role in the heel duo's win, The Bloodline member has not joined the red brand's stable.

The potential reason behind the attack could be linked to the alliance teased by the company in a recent segment featuring Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman. Jimmy Uso's interference and subsequent attack on Jey Uso could also lay the groundwork for a first-time-ever singles bout between the Samoan twins.

On SmackDown, Jey might call out his brother and challenge him to a match, aiming to settle the score between the two.

Considering the past instances of The Judgment Day assisting The Bloodline, Jimmy's interference in the tag title bout might be a way to repay the favor. This could allow WWE to continue the interactions between the top factions from different brands.

It will be intriguing to see how Jey Uso will react to Jimmy interfering in his title match on this week's RAW.

When could Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso wrestle in a singles match?

According to previous reports, a match between Jimmy and Jey will likely take place at next year's WrestleMania, as the company intends for this highly anticipated clash to transpire on a grand stage.

The recent attack from Jimmy Uso suggests that the WWE might be planning to expedite the storyline and book the match between the Samoan twins sooner rather than later. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes losing their Undisputed Tag Team Title might hint at the possible conclusion of their run as a tag team.

With Crown Jewel 2023 approaching, the likelihood of a match between Jimmy and Jey on the show is high. For those unaware, Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's crucial to note that the company has been gradually developing the storyline between Jimmy and Jey since SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother. Jimmy's recent attack could finally lead to a match between the former champions in the Middle East.