Did John Cena acknowledge Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Reflecting on the WWE legend's segment 

John Cena made his return to WWE on SmackDown last night for the first time since Money in the Bank. Not only did Cena's return bring in excitement among fans, but it also contained a surprise. While many expected him to feud with LA Knight or Austin Theory, Cena actually went up against the one and only Jimmy Uso.

When The leader of Cenation was addressing the crowd, Jimmy interrupted him and indulged in a verbal altercation. This led to a brawl, which Cena ended with an Attitude Adjustment. While a lot happened during the segment, an interesting photo of John Cena has been doing the rounds on social media.

During the segment, Cena, for a moment, raised his hands and pointed his finger to the sky. This led to many believing that the 46-year-old had acknowledged The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is known for his iconic pointing-up gesture, which showcases that he indeed is The One. However, Cena made the gesture only to make a mockery of Reigns.

While the encounter between John Cena and Jimmy Uso was a surprise on SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see if the two cross paths again, considering Cena will be appearing on the blue brand for seven consecutive weeks. The 16-time World Champion will also be hosting Payback this weekend.

John Cena says his time in WWE is almost up

Since John Cena made his transition to Hollywood, his wrestling career naturally took a backseat. While the 16-time World Champion stopped making regular appearances, he tries to come back and entertain the WWE Universe every chance he gets. Cena's recent appearance on SmackDown tho won't be a permanent one.

In an interview backstage, Cena spoke about his return to SmackDown this week. The 46-year-old said he knew his appearance on the blue brand was not his last but was also aware that his time would be up soon. Speaking to Cathy Kelly, John Cena said:

"Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next."

While Cena might retire from wrestling someday like other legends, the good news is that WWE fans will get to see the legend compete for a few weeks back-to-back. After he completes hosting Payback this weekend, Cena will compete at the Superstar Spectacle in India.

