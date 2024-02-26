Did John Cena confirm a massive return? Analyzing recent social media post from the WWE legend

With WrestleMania 40 almost a month away, fans are still anticipating the comeback of John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion as many believe that The Cenation Leader will be part of The Show of Shows. Amid this, it seems like the 16x world champion has confirmed a massive return of his Peacemaker series.

For those unaware, Peacemaker is an American superhero television series based on the eponymous DC Comics character. This series featured John Cena in the titular role along with some other Hollywood stars. The first season of Peacemaker has gained a lot of success and hence the viewers are eagerly awaiting its second season.

The recent actions of John Cena on his official media account have seemingly given the confirmation for the arrival of Peacemaker's next edition.

A few days back, The Cenation Leader posted an image on his Instagram profile with no caption as usual. In the posted image, there is a message written on a yellow note stating "More Peacemaker!"

Not only this, but the creator of the Peacemaker series, James Gunn, also reposted this post on his official Instagram account which evidently gives a green signal for Peacermaker's next season. A few weeks back, James Gunn revealed that season 2 was already "over halfway written."

So fans of Cena and Peacemaker just have to wait for a few more months as things are progressing towards the release of the second season of this DC franchise.

John Cena's current status for WrestleMania 40

The Stamford-based promotion has already announced some high-profile matches for their next extravaganza, WrestleMania 40. However, the status of The Cenation Leader for this event still seems to be unclear. According to latest reports, the 16x world champion is trying to be part of this year's Show of Shows.

There is currently no creative direction or plans yet for him reportedly but he is still trying to do something to be part of WrestleMania 40. The report stated:

"I’ve been told that John Cena is 'trying to make it in' for WrestleMania 'to do something.'"

So, it seems like John Cena wants to be part of this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. However, due to his other commitments, he could be facing some hindrance to fulfilling his desire to be part of 'Mania.

Only time can tell whether the Hollywood star will make his presence at the upcoming Showcase of The Immortals.