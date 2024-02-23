Did John Cena really join an NSFW website? All we know so far

John Cena is considered one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. The Cenation Leader has accomplished just about everything there’s to achieve in this industry. He’s currently making waves in Hollywood with his acting prowess.

Speaking of Hollywood, the 46-year-old star promotes his upcoming flick, Ricky Stanicky, on social media. It seems Cena has gone a step beyond social media marketing with a rather peculiar tactic. For those who may have seen the Hollywood star’s alleged profile pop up on an NSFW website, there’s something you need to know.

There’s no arguing that John Cena’s X profile is one of the better places on the Internet. So when he posted a link to a premium subscription website, social media went into a frenzy. It turns out that the profile in question is of the Rick Stanicky character from Cena’s upcoming movie, not of the superstar's. So, we can say that the 16-time world champion has not joined the site himself.

Check out the official premise for Rick Stanicky:

"When three childhood best friends pull a prank that goes wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior." (H/T iMDB)

The movie also stars Zac Efron and Andrew Santino. It is slated for a March 7 release.

When did John Cena last appear in WWE?

John Cena’s last live WWE appearance took place at Crown Jewel 2023. The 16-time world champion put over The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa through a huge loss that night in Saudi Arabia.

Cena next showed up in a pre-taped promo for the Best of 2023 edition of SmackDown. The superstar teased a potential return to the ring but didn’t drop a date.

It remains to be seen if Cena will pull off a huge surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber: Perth this Saturday.

