Did the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia force WWE to bring 34-year-old star back? Potential Crown Jewel return explored

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023 in Saudi Arabia. This particular Premium Live Event organized by the sports entertainment giant isn’t only about championships and storylines but showcases high-profile marquee matches to get more eyes on WWE’s product.

More often than not, the company will focus on matches with bigger names and more fanfare rather than focusing on the next step in the creative direction. That being said, it’s possible that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s demand has accelerated the return of a former WWE Women’s Champion.

It so happens that Bianca Belair is scheduled to return soon. She has been on a hiatus ever since SummerSlam 2023. She won the WWE Women’s Championship in a triple-threat match featuring Charlotte Flair and Asuka, but lost the title to IYO Sky cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Given the time of her return, there’s a possibility WWE is bringing her back before Crown Jewel 2023 due to her popularity and demand with the WWE Universe. At last year's show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match.

The match had some creative spots featuring ladders, golf carts, and tables. Given how popular the match was among the crowd, it’s justifiable why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants The EST of WWE back at Crown Jewel 2023!

Crown Jewel 2023 has current champions booked already

As of this writing, the PLE has two matches on its card, and both are title matches.

First, WWE’s fighting champion Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, The Visionary has been a part of every PLE of 2023.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley will put the Women’s World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5 Way match.

